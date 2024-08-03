AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 208,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. 1,051,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

