Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Tops $277.48 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $22.28 or 0.00037171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.80 billion and $277.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,388,861 coins and its circulating supply is 395,042,491 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

