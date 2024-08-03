AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS.

AutoNation Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:AN traded down $13.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,837. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

