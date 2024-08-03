Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $116,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded down $10.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.37. 2,812,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

