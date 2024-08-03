Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 25,613,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

