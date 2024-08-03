Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.11 and traded as low as C$11.10. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 46,317 shares.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. The company has a market cap of C$486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.1699687 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

