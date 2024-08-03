Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,889 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.88. 232,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

