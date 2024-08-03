Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. 4,078,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

