Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 1,955,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,127. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.