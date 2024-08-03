Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,801 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock worth $9,700,339 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.56. 207,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.63. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.