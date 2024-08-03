Atria Investments Inc Purchases 16,568 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.35.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

