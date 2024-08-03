Atria Investments Inc Purchases 11,289 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.