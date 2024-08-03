Atria Investments Inc Has $7.73 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $7,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

