Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,619. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

