Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,208,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,403,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $155.75. 339,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,605. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $160.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.