Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 173,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS MOAT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 954,572 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.