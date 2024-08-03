Atria Investments Inc Buys 14,190 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. 1,888,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

