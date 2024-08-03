Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $83.14. 105,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,161. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

