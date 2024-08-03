Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of ATMU stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

