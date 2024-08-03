Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $160.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $141.21 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $191.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Atlassian by 18.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 360,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 23.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.