Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Scotiabank

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.25.

TEAM stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $141.21 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $1,407,352.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,108,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,108,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,285 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,054. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Atlassian by 27.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $13,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

