Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astronics Stock Performance
Shares of ATRO stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.74.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astronics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.