Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 899,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 84,659 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Astronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 545,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

