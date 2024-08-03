Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $270.52 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $221.86 and a 12-month high of $316.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.47.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

