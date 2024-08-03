Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

