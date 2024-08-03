Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.80%.
Arkema Stock Performance
Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Arkema has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Arkema
