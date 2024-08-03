Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

