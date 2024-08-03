Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Ares Management Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:ARES traded down $9.90 on Friday, hitting $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

