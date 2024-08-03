Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardelyx Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,170 shares of company stock worth $3,752,676 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

