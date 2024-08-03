Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $11.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 599,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,947. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.