ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.01 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

