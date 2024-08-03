Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

APVO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.