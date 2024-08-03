Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Insider Activity
Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
