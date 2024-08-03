Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 8.7%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 197,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 543,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Appian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,955,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.