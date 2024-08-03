Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,105,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,808,818.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,105,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,808,818.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,381,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,783,802 in the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

