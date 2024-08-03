Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.84. 1,307,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.47. Appian has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,654.84. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. Insiders own 44.00% of the company's stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

