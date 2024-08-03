Apollo Currency (APL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.56

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $38.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00038517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

