APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

APG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. APi Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 218.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,931 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

