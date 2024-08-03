Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Releases Earnings Results

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HOUS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,486. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $481.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

