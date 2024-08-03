Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 4,148,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

