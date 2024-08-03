Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Ankr has a market capitalization of $265.51 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.89 or 0.99942019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02645406 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $11,130,576.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.