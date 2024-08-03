Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.57.

TSE AND opened at C$41.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.30. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.43 and a twelve month high of C$44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

