Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.