Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD):

7/18/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Revolution Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Revolution Medicines is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Revolution Medicines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,524. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Revolution Medicines Inc alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.