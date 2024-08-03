Analysts Offer Predictions for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.92.

GDI opened at C$34.96 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

