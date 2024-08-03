Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Amkor Technology worth $35,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. 2,620,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.