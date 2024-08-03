AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.74. 4,064,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.