American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY24 guidance to $1.74-1.78 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.75. 4,077,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

