American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY24 guidance to $1.74-1.78 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.5 %

AMH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 4,077,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

