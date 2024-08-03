Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

