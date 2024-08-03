Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,422,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.