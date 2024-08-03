Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

