Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Raymond James

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $242.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.32.

ALNY stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,598 shares of company stock worth $19,377,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

